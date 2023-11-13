HPD investigating commercial burglary incident
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying an individual wanted in connection to a commercial burglary incident.
HPD said the incident took place at Tellus Self Storage, located at South 28th Avenue, on Sunday, Oct. 29.
An unknown individual allegedly burglarized a unit at the storage facility and stole several items, according to HPD.
If anyone has information about this incident or the suspect’s identity, please contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).
