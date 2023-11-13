Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

HPD investigating commercial burglary incident

An unknown individual allegedly burglarized a unit at the storage facility and stole several...
An unknown individual allegedly burglarized a unit at the storage facility and stole several items, according to HPD.(Photo provided by Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help identifying an individual wanted in connection to a commercial burglary incident.

HPD said the incident took place at Tellus Self Storage, located at South 28th Avenue, on Sunday, Oct. 29.

An unknown individual allegedly burglarized a unit at the storage facility and stole several items, according to HPD.

If anyone has information about this incident or the suspect’s identity, please contact HPD at (601) 545-4971 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP(7867).

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2016 file photo, federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, older sister of...
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister and a retired federal judge, dies at 86
FILE -- Actor Matthew Perry poses at the 2015 Silver Circle Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel...
Reports: Matthew Perry’s death certificate released

Latest News

-
HPD makes two arrests regarding two separate domestic violence-aggravated assault incidents
A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo...
Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing
Online registration for Pre-K is underway for new students in Meridian Public School District.
New incentives bolster early child care & education in Mississippi
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released