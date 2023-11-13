Forrest County receives hundreds of smoke detectors from state

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three out of every five home fires in the wintertime are because of electrical issues, according to the Mississippi State Fire Marshal’s Office.

Making sure a home’s smoke detectors work properly can save a life.

“I go to so many home fires a year and I ask how they got out in the middle of the night and they say the smoke alarm woke me up,” Forrest County Fire Coordinator Chip Brown said.

The Forrest County Fire Division now has hundreds of smoke detectors to install in county residents’ homes for free.

The detectors came from state fire marshal’s office.

“Actually, our office received a grant for 45,000 smoke detectors for this year and we’ve been getting those in and getting them to your local fire department for distribution,” said Angela Brown, Mississippi State Fire Marshall Office fire safety educator.

Brown said smoke detectors have a life span of 10 years and should be checked regularly to make sure they properly work.

She also said that most fires in the winter are caused by the use of extra heating devices and extension cords.

“Three out of every five home fires in the winter time are due to electrical issues,” Brown said. “Most of that is from plugging in heating devices into extension cords and power strips that aren’t appropriate.

“They should always be plugged into an outlet directly.”

Brown said his department was ready to start installing smoke detectors for residents.

“We need you to let us come out and put those smoke alarms in,” Brown said. “We want to help the public and make it a safer place and make their homes a safer environment in case of a fire.”

For more information on installations, residents can call their local fire department.

