Forensic website helping with cold cases in Mississippi

'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases
'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases(WGEM)
By Trey Howard
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 7:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -In December 2021, Dr. Jesse Goliath, a forensic anthropologist at Mississippi State University, got a call that inspired a project.

“We were contacted by(District Attorney) John Weddle, and he said that there was a case—a missing person cold case. Felicia Cox,” he said. “The person who had committed the crime just recently was executed, and in the execution letter, he had placed the location of Felicia’s burial.”

From this case, Goliath created “Missing in Mississippi,” a database for missing persons and crime information across the state.

Goliath said one of the reasons for the site is the amount of cold cases for minorities.

“When we look at it across the country, there are more people of color missing or make up the national crime information center than they actually make up in the population,” Goliath said.

A couple of those examples reach the Pine Belt, as a recent homicide and missing persons case in Waynesboro are still ongoing.

“Both of those cases, we’ve been—a lot of those cases are active cases and they are very active on social media,” Goliath said. “So, we’ve tried to share as much as we can about those two cases on social media.”

When people visit the page, they are able to look up cases and leave information if they choose.

Waynesboro police investigator Don Hopkins said the site could help those living in fear.

“People get threats,” Hopkins said. “You don’t want to tell on this person, because it might come back.”

Hopkins said these cases come down to getting justice for the families, and pointed to one case that has stuck with him for the past four years.

“I’ve got a case right now that really bothers me,” he said. “It’s been bothering me since it happened. We’re coming up on the fourth anniversary of this case where a little small child, just before Christmas, lost his life over stupid stuff. That’s all I can say it was.”

Goliath’s page can be found at missinginms.msstate.edu.

