Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Child dead, 4 people injured after shooting at Texas flea market

Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the...
Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) - Police in Texas say five people, including two children, were shot at a flea market. One of the children died from their injuries.

The shooting happened at Cole’s Flea Market in Pearland shortly after 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers were dispatched to the area in regards to a report of a shooting. They found five victims, including two children, with gunshot wounds.

Police say one of the children died from their injuries. The other victims were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Police Officer Chad Rogers said in press conference that the shooting happened after an argument between two people who were unfamiliar with each other. He said the flea market was not targeted.

No one is in custody at this time, officials say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
USM baseball releases 2024 schedule
Executive Deputy Commissioner Karei McDonald speaks prior to the execution of Thomas Loden.
MDOC deputy commissioner removed from office; name scrubbed from state website
As of Friday, 70 of Mississippi's 82 counties were under a burn ban.
Rain in forecast, but will it be enough to lift burn bans in Pine Belt?
Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman
Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi

Latest News

Forrest County looking to distribute, install smoke detectors
Forrest County receives hundreds of smoke detectors from state
Live recording
10pm Headlines 11/12
'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases.
Website hopes to help solve cold cases in Mississippi
Forrest County looking to distribute, install smoke detectors
Forrest County has hundreds of smoke alarms to give away, install
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Republican...
Republican presidential candidate Tim Scott announces he is dropping out of the 2024 race