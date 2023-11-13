11/13 - Rain is on the way! Rex’s Monday AM forecast looks at week ahead

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Happy Monday, everyone!

Look for a cloudy day in the Pine Belt, with a 20% chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

As we head into tonight, look for increasing chances for rain, with lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday is expected to be wet, with highs around 60; the chance for rain is 70%. It will also be breezy, with winds of 10 to 20 mph. The rain is expected to continue Tuesday night into Wednesday.

For the rest of the week, look for mild weather with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the 50s.

However, the lows will drop into the upper 40s on Sunday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.