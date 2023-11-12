Service members share thoughts on Veterans Day

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The nation is celebrating the service and sacrifice of men and women in the Armed Forces this Veteran Day.

Earlier this week, we spoke to veterans during the annual Military Retiree Day at Camp Shelby to get their thoughts on the importance of the holiday.

“We get to celebrate Veterans Day because of the wonderful work our veterans did for us in the past, but they continue to do today,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general. “(Mississippi has) about 2,000 men and women deployed right now. They’re wearing the uniform. They don’t get Veterans Day off and just know that while you celebrate this weekend and enjoy your hotdogs and your hamburgers, remember our men and women who are serving overseas.”

“I just think people should kind of remember what our job was and what we did for America, that we put our life on the line for our country,” said Harvey Williams, a veteran from Puckett.

“My wife works at the National Cemetery in Biloxi, MIsssissippi, so I get to see 31,000 people that have died and fought for our freedom and I fought for our freedom too, so a veteran, thank a veteran every day,”

Veterans Day was originally known at Armistice Day, which marked the end of World War One.

