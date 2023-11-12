Win Stuff
New works of art pour out of decades-old tradition

USM Arts and Design hosts annual 'Iron Pour' Saturday.
By Sarah Kofman
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:50 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Painters tend to dabble in oils and watercolors. Sculptors often turn to marble and metal.

Saturday morning at the University of Southern Mississippi’s 3-D Arts Building, the medium was molten iron.

Dozens of molds lined the inside of the facility as students, faculty and visiting artists prepared for the school’s annual Iron Pour Invitational.

To fire up the decades-old tradition, a team of about 30 people worked to light the Art and Design’s Program’s legendary furnace, DK II.

Community members were invite to gather nearby and etch designs into blocks of packed sand knows as scratch plates.

Once the iron was melted down, it will be poured in the molds and left to cool, creating metals masterpieces.

