New works of art pour out of decades-old tradition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Painters tend to dabble in oils and watercolors. Sculptors often turn to marble and metal.

Saturday morning at the University of Southern Mississippi’s 3-D Arts Building, the medium was molten iron.

Dozens of molds lined the inside of the facility as students, faculty and visiting artists prepared for the school’s annual Iron Pour Invitational.

To fire up the decades-old tradition, a team of about 30 people worked to light the Art and Design’s Program’s legendary furnace, DK II.

Community members were invite to gather nearby and etch designs into blocks of packed sand knows as scratch plates.

Once the iron was melted down, it will be poured in the molds and left to cool, creating metals masterpieces.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.