Laurel museum hosts musical Veterans Day program

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Veterans Memorial Museum in Laurel honored the nation’s veterans by giving them a chance to hear some live gospel, swing music and good ol’ rock and roll.

“Most veterans remember the music that brought them back home, instead of the things going on around them in the war situation, so I know most veterans like it and that’s what we’re here for,” said Larry Callahan, president of the Board of Directors for Laurel’s Veterans Memorial Museum.

Saturday, the museum celebrated Veterans Day with a holiday ceremony called, “The Rhythm and Rhymes of the Times.”

“Veterans) keep our country free,” said William Odom, a veteran from Laurel. “I’ve got a brother in the military and other family in the military, so just keep supporting them.”

Various groups performed gospel music popular in the First World War, swing music from World War Two and rock and roll and soul music from the Vietnam War era.

“I love the museum,” said Hope Houston. “I love veterans, and being able to entertain people and show an era that was so crucial to American history, is just an honor and such a fun thing to do,”

She and her two sisters sang music popularized by the Andrews Sisters during World War Two.

The dozens of people who attended the ceremony enjoyed the music and the opportunity to honor veterans.

“It’s such an honor for me to be a part of this day and this museum that honors them,” said Pegg Glaser, a volunteer at the museum.

The museum also hosts a Memorial Day service each year.

