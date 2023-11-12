Hannah’s Sunday PM Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 50′s. This evening will be mostly cloudy and no rain chances are in the forecast.

Monday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt. There is a 40% chance for rain in the evening and overnight hours on Monday. Skies will be cloudy and overnight lows will be in the low 50′s.

Tuesday we will see temperatures in the mid 60′s across the area. There is a 80% chance for rain throughout the day.

Wednesday will be rainy with highs in the low 60′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day and there is a 50% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the low 50′s.

Thursday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 60s. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day. There is no chance for showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50′s across the Pine Belt.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.