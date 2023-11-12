Win Stuff
Hannah’s Saturday PM Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 6:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening temperatures will fall into the 50′s. This evening will be mostly clear and spotty showers are possible.

Sunday temperatures will rise into the mid to high 60′s across the Pine Belt. Skies will be cloudy and overnight lows will be in the low 30′s.

Monday we will see temperatures in the mid 60′s across the area. There is a 50% chance for rain in the evening and overnight hours.

Tuesday will be rainy with highs in the low 60′s across the Pine Belt. Skies are expected to be cloudy throughout the day and there is an 80% chance of rain. Overnight lows will be in the low 50′s.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the low 60s. Skies will be cloudy throughout the day. There is a 20% chance for showers. Overnight lows will be in the mid 50′s across the Pine Belt.

