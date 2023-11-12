Win Stuff
African American Military History Museum hosts Veteran’s Day Cocktail Social

By Kyra Lampley
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 12:09 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The African American Military History Museum hosted its first-ever Veteran’s Day Cocktail Social on Saturday evening.

Guests could enjoy live music from the Bass Rhythms and Blues Band, food, drinks and tours of the museum.

Partners of the event said that the night was all about showing homage to the museum and giving back to veterans.

“To me, Veteran’s Day is just thanking those that went on the front lines and gave the ultimate sacrifice just for this country,” Soldier of 42 Alpha Jumpforce Headquarters Torrence Green said. “For us to have a better life, freedom to live. So that’s what Veteran’s Day for me really means.”

