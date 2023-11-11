Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

USM comes up empty down the stretch, falls at Akron, 72-54

Golden Eagles outscored 17-0 over final 4 minutes of men’s basketball game in MAC-Sun Belt Challenge
USM falters down the stretch, falls at Akron, 72-54.
USM falters down the stretch, falls at Akron, 72-54.(WILX)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the University of Sothern Mississippi Sports Information Department

AKRON, Ohio. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi saw a close game at the University of Akron turn one-sided Friday night.

After pulling within 55-54 with 4 minutes, 14 seconds, to play on an Austin Crowley 3-pointer, the Golden Eagles failed to score again, as the Zips ran off the last 17 points of the night to run away with a 72-54 victory at James A. Rhodes Arena.

Akron guard Greg Tribble scored nine of his 13 points in the final 3:33, as the Zips (2-0) remained unbeaten on the early season.

Crowley tied for game-high scoring honors with 17 points. Guard Donavan Ivory had 10 points and four steals for the Golden Eagles (1-1), while guard Mo Arnold added seven points, a team-high seven rebounds and game-high seven assists.

Guard Nate Johnson scored 17 points for the Zips. Forward Enrique Freeman posted a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds, while adding three steals.

The game was part of the Mid-American Conference-Sun Belt Conference Challenge.

The opening half saw five ties and five lead changes, with the Golden Eagles leading by as many as seven early. Freeman’s bucket 10 seconds before halftime gave the Zips a 33-31 halftime edge.

Akron built the lead to 14 points, taking a 50-36 with 10:19 to play.

The Golden Eagles came roaring back, ripping of an 18-5 run that saw Arnold score seven consecutive points.

Crowley capped the run with his trey, but USM did little right in the endgame, committing fo9ur fouls, turning the ball lover three times

USM returns home Wednesday to host National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics foe Xavier University at 7 p.m. at Reed Green Coliseum.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
MHP: Crash involving semi-truck closes part of MS-590
Surveillance footage from the Regions in Bassfield captured this image of a person who...
Attempted robbery at Bassfield bank under investigation
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Desmon Brown-Keyes, 23, of Laurel.
JCSD: Man arrested after high-speed pursuit Thursday night
Mandy Gaither, a teacher at St. Clair High School in Missouri, said she believes she was placed...
Second teacher with OnlyFans page discovered at same school

Latest News

Gametime! - Week 12
Gametime! - Week 12
Oak Grove wrestling team make debut Thursday night.
Oak Grove High wrestling team makes its debut Thursday night
Southern Miss Golden Eagles
USM baseball releases 2024 schedule
PRCC Men's soccer
Pearl River Men’s Soccer Returns To National Tournament For The First Time since 2021