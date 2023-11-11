‘Those who served’ honored during Hattiesburg Veterans Day ceremony

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - It may have rained on the annual Hattiesburg Veterans Day parade Friday, forcing the affair indoors, but that didn’t keep the city from saluting the men and women who served their nation in the armed forces.

And not only were veterans remembered for their work while in the military, but recognized veterans who continued to serve the co0mmunity after their days in uniform ended.

”We’re just glad to see many of them continue to contribute long after their retirement to our quality of life and the people of this city,” Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said during the ceremony at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center.

In fact, one of those veterans continuing to contribute to the community was named the Hub City’s “Veteran of the Year.”

Air Force Master Sergeant Rex Hasty retired to Hattiesburg after a 30-year military career. He volunteers to drive veterans back and forth to Jackson for their medical appointments.

“I’d go crazy if I couldn’t get out of the house and do something to help people,” Hasty said. “It’s very important to me. "

Organizers of the event said it’s important to not only recognize veterans like Hasty for their service, but also to listen to their stories of service and sacrifice.

“That really is the theme this year for Veterans Day,” said Sheila Varnado, Veteran of the Year Selection Committee chair. “To thank a veteran, but maybe take a moment to dig a little deeper, and then, when they’re sharing something, listen.”

The Hattiesburg Veterans Committee Friday also recognized Southern District Transpor5tation Commissioner Tom King and Merit Wesley VA Outpatient Clinc Medical Director Dr. Stephen Beam.

The pair were recognized for many years of support for veterans.

The first “Veteran of the Year” was recognized by the Hattiesburg Veterans Committee in 1994.

