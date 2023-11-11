Southern Miss reaches fundraising goal

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi reached a fundraising goal two years earlier then scheduled.

The millions of dollars raised in the “Give Wing” campaign will benefit students for years to come.

Nearly 20,000 donors made success possible in such a short amount of time.

“A year ago, we announced a $150 million campaign for the betterment of Southern Miss from private givers, with a goal of reaching $150 million by 2025,” USM President Joe Paul said. “Well, low and behold here, in just a year we have exceeded it, having raised $156 million dollars.”

The money that wa raised will go toward scholarships and renovations for facilities at Southern Miss.

Paul said the college’s alumni were one group that helped during the campaign.

“Our alums really pulled this off in extraordinary fashion,” Paul said. “We’ve got so many people that love Southern Miss, have a great affinity for it, and put their blood, sweat, and tears into it. Because of it, we are a better institution.”

Alumni of Southern Miss have continued to pour love into their alma mater, with some even serving on bor5ds and in associations, like Stace Mercier.

“I’m an alum,” Mercier said. “I’m a first-generation college student, so I know first-hand the importance of supporting students, I was one of them once upon a time, so it’s just a great opportunity that there will be these additional funds to help support our students when they need some help making their educational goals a reality.”

Mercier said she knows that this campaign will benefit students for many years.

“We have had a campaign in the past, it’s been almost 20 years ago since we’ve had any sort of formal campaign for the university,” Mercier said. “So, this was really an incredible opportunity to really support our students, our faculty, and all the folks here that worked so hard to make education a reality for so many students.”

