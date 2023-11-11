Win Stuff
Petal JROTC recognizes veterans during annual ceremony

By Keaundria Milloy
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:39 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal High School gives a round applause for the men and women who have served their country.

And every Veterans Day, PHS’ Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps gives special thanks to veterans for their sacrifices and accomplishments in an “Appreciation Ceremony.”

“Veterans are a very important part of this country,” said Wilson Grayson, Petal JROTC Command Sergeant Major. “They are what run this country. They are what made this country what it is. They should be recognized every day, but we don’t have that luxury.”

Friday, Petal High’s choir and band performed the National Anthem and posting of colors.

About 75 veterans were honored Friday, including the oldest, youngest and longest-serving.

“We just want to show our support to these veterans for everything they done for us and we appreciate the opportunity to show our school and shed a little bit of light on what they’ve done for us,” said Jackson Rigney, JROTC Battalion Executive Officer.

Shane Freeman served with the United States Army for four years during Desert Storm and the invasion of Panama.

“It was an interesting time for our nation as a whole, with different things happening around the globe, and the United States military being a force for good and for democracy and for freedom,” Freeman said.

Freeman still serves his country at Post 56 in Tylertown.

Freeman said he wants JROTC members to take advantage of the benefits of the or5ganization because one day, they too could be a veteran.

“The disciplines that they’re learning in this process are going to help them,” Freeman said. “I think the leadership that they are learning here will go with them throughout the rest of their life.”

The veterans and their families were treated to a special breakfast before the ceremony.

Friday marked the 13th consecutive year for the Petal High School JROTC’s Appreciation Ceremony.

