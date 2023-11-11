Motions filed for two execution dates to be set in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi could execute two men before the end of the year.

Motions were filed by the Attorney General, asking for dates to be set for Willie Jerome Manning and Robert Simon.

It would make the third year in a row with an execution in Mississippi. That’s after a nine-year period with none. And not everyone agrees that’s the best path forward.

Lawmakers don’t see the state moving away from the death penalty practice anytime soon, despite many other states doing so.

“We’ve passed legislation over the past couple of years trying to make that not such an issue by being able to use generic type drugs, that would be the same actual drug, but just not the name brand, perhaps,” said Sen. Joey Fillingane. “So, I think just the opposite of maybe some other states, Mississippi has looked for ways to make sure that in the rare instance, and it is rare, that we have definitely worked all the way to this final conclusion that the state is prepared and ready to carry that out.”

But groups like Death Penalty Action say the state should reconsider that position.

“That’s not saying that person doesn’t deserve to be punished,” explained Abraham Bonowitz with Death Penalty Action. “But I guarantee you, prison is punishment, especially in Mississippi. But we use it in so few cases. How are we choosing and picking? And do we have to? Can we be safe from dangerous offenders and hold them accountable? Without executions? The answer to that is yes. Because that’s what we do in the vast majority of cases.”

Senator Brice Wiggins remembers the Willie Jerome Manning case well, as he worked on the case while in law school interning in the AG’s office within the death penalty appeals division.

“It was the first death penalty case I’ve ever, you know, been around,” recalled Wiggins. “Seeing the photos of these two college students and what, you know, the horrible fate that they met. You know, you can’t help but remember that.”

Wiggins says those grisly images have stuck with him and he thinks the victims are left out of the conversations about the death penalty too much.

“I don’t think the total effect gets done when you just talk about it 30 years later,” he added.

The Office of Capital Post-Conviction Counsel said in a statement that newly discovered evidence by Willie Jerome Manning’s attorneys is being ignored by the state. And say the state is now steamrolling toward execution despite evidence that he may be innocent.

