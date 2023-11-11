Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man accused of killing JSU student released from jail

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 10:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The man accused of killing a Jackson State University student has been released from jail.

Nineteen-year-old Joshua Brown, a former Jones College football player, was charged with the murder of 21-year-old Jaylen Burns, who was shot and killed at the University Pointe Apartment Complex near the campus of JSU on October 15. Brown was arrested on October 20.

[READ: ‘He was a great kid’: Family of JSU student killed on campus speaks out]

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones tells 3 On Your Side that Brown was released from the Raymond Detention Center Friday evening.

Family members of Brown shared evidence with WLBT on October 30 that could suggest he was not at JSU during the time of the shooting.

WLBT has not been told the status of those charges at this time.

WLBT Investigative Reporter C.J. LeMaster contributed to this story.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker, a 17-year-old is in custody following the...
Teenager charged for shooting in downtown Purvis, police chief says
A hearing will be held at a later date to determine if and when Club Empire will reopen. (Photo...
Hub City nightlife venue placed on temporary restraining order after owners no-show court hearing
Joy Marie Foster, 33
Woman found dead in Hinds County identified
(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Mississippi State fires head football coach Zach Arnett
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released

Latest News

Two people are now in custody following a shooting that happened in downtown Purvis Tuesday...
LIVE - Police chief: 2 in custody following shooting in Purvis; no one injured
According to Purvis Police Chief Joey Walker, a 17-year-old is in custody following the...
Teenager charged for shooting in downtown Purvis, police chief says
Genesis Moore
Man wanted for capital murder in Jackson
Kelly is charged in connection with the shooting death of a JSU student. He made his initial...
‘Cannot be held’: Second person arrested in JSU shooting case to be released
'Missing in Mississippi' website hopes to help solve cold cases.
Website hopes to help solve cold cases in Mississippi