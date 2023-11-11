Win Stuff
Laurel elementary school students honor veterans with displays of ' living history’

Laurel school hosts 'living history' museum to honor veterans.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - St. John’s Day School students breathed life into history to pay honor to veterans.

The school’s fifth- and sixth-graders hosted a “living history” museum Friday, as about 100 people came to visit.

The public was invited to walk through and get an up-close experience with students portraying “veterans” of their choice.

Students could pick who they wished to portray.

Some chose famous names.

“I did a board on Mel Brooks, and we’re just doing all the boards on our veterans and we will stand next to our boards and we also have our computers, which were doing slideshows on them,” said sixth-grader Izzy Brown, student council president.

Others opted to honor family members.

“He’s proud that he got to come sit with his granddaughter (Friday) and she presented him in first person” said St. John’s teacher Stephanie Bynum. “So, she was actually the veteran (Friday) as well as all the other students.”

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

