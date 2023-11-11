Gametime! - Week 12

Playoff football is in full swing across the Magnolia State! Here’s a look at the scores from across the area.

Lumberton (0) Taylorsville (36)

Hancock (20) West Jones (48)

Biloxi (14) Oak Grove (55)

Pascagoula (7) Hattiesburg (6)

Greene County (20) Columbia (49)

Heidelberg (20) Bay Springs (14)

Provine (6) Laurel (43)

Sacred Heart (21) Simmons (56)

FCAHS (15) Poplarville (45)

Wayne County (0) Florence (36)

Seminary (47) Kemper County (6)

Enterprise Clarke (14) Jefferson Davis County (21)

