Gametime! - Week 12

By Scott Kirk
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Playoff football is in full swing across the Magnolia State! Here’s a look at the scores from across the area.

  • Lumberton (0) Taylorsville (36)
  • Hancock (20) West Jones (48)
  • Biloxi (14) Oak Grove (55)
  • Pascagoula (7) Hattiesburg (6)
  • Greene County (20) Columbia (49)
  • Heidelberg (20) Bay Springs (14)
  • Provine (6) Laurel (43)
  • Sacred Heart (21) Simmons (56)
  • FCAHS (15) Poplarville (45)
  • Wayne County (0) Florence (36)
  • Seminary (47) Kemper County (6)
  • Enterprise Clarke (14) Jefferson Davis County (21)

