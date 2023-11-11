Gametime! - Week 12
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 12:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Playoff football is in full swing across the Magnolia State! Here’s a look at the scores from across the area.
- Lumberton (0) Taylorsville (36)
- Hancock (20) West Jones (48)
- Biloxi (14) Oak Grove (55)
- Pascagoula (7) Hattiesburg (6)
- Greene County (20) Columbia (49)
- Heidelberg (20) Bay Springs (14)
- Provine (6) Laurel (43)
- Sacred Heart (21) Simmons (56)
- FCAHS (15) Poplarville (45)
- Wayne County (0) Florence (36)
- Seminary (47) Kemper County (6)
- Enterprise Clarke (14) Jefferson Davis County (21)
