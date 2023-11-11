Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Cantaloupes sold in multiple US states recalled over salmonella contamination concerns

FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.
FILE -- Select cantaloupes are being recalled due to potential salmonella contamination.(PublicDomainImages from Pixabay via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cantaloupes sold under the brand name Trufresh are being recalled due to possibly being contaminated with salmonella.

The recalled cantaloupes were distributed by Sofia Produce LLC, which operates out of Arizona.

All sizes of fresh cantaloupes packaged in cardboard containers with the Malichita label and sold from Oct. 16-23 are part of the recall.

The cantaloupes were distributed in Arizona, California, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Texas, Florida and Canada.

Consumers who bought the affected fruit are advised not to eat it and to either throw it away or return it for a refund. People who are unsure of whether they bought one of the recalled melons should contact the place where they bought it from.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, as well as those with weakened immune systems.

To date, there have been no reported illnesses associated with the cantaloupes.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage from the Regions in Bassfield captured this image of a person who...
Attempted robbery at Bassfield bank under investigation
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Reports: Son of former Miss Mississippi arrested for ‘disturbing’ murder in LA
Update on Aldi construction in Hattiesburg
Update on Aldi construction in Hattiesburg
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
Home Goods hosts grand opening in Hattiesburg
Home Goods hosts grand opening in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Columbia group wishes Marine Corps an early Happy Birthday.
Columbia group wishes Marine Corps an early Happy Birthday
Oak Grove wrestling team make debut Thursday night.
Oak Grove High wrestling team makes its debut Thursday night
Multiple people shot on I-59 SB, Birmingham police say
Multiple people shot on Alabama interstate, police say
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh watches against Indiana in the second half of an NCAA college...
Big Ten bans No. 2 Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh from final 3 games over alleged sign-stealing scheme