Weather cancels Hattiesburg Veterans Day parade; ceremony moves indoors

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced that the 2023 Veterans Day parade is canceled due to rainy weather.

The parade was originally scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony will still occur, but city officials said it will move into the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center on West Front Street.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.