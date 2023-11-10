Win Stuff
Weather cancels Hattiesburg Veterans Day parade; ceremony moves indoors

The 2023 Hattiesburg Veterans Day Parade is canceled due to rainy weather.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg announced that the 2023 Veterans Day parade is canceled due to rainy weather.

Hattiesburg Air Force retiree named 2023 ‘Veteran of the Year’

The parade was originally scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Park for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

The ceremony will still occur, but city officials said it will move into the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center on West Front Street.

