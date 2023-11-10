Veterans in Columbia celebrate birthday of Marine Corps

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans of the United States Marine Corps gathered in Columbia Thursday morning for a special, early celebration of the 248th birthday of the Marines.

The Marine Corps League and the “Cup of Joe Club” hosted a party at Seeds Cafe.

“When you were young and you wanted all your friends to come over for your birthday party, well the Marines are the same way,” said Mark Retcho, Marine Corps League member. “We want to get together.

“We don’t see each other all the time, but when we get together, you can hear the chatter in the background. Man, everybody’s talking.”

The event featured readings of speeches from past and current Marine Corps leaders.

Birthday cake also was served.

The Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775.

“It’s always a great day for us,” said Duane “Dutch” Van Fleet, a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marines. “We get together up here at the church and have a small ceremony and even if we were in the field, we’d stop for a couple of minutes and share a cracker and that type of thing.

“The Marine Corps birthday is where we celebrate our prominence as a military organization.”

Veterans also will celebrate the birthday of the Marines with an annual ball, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at St. Thomas Church in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.