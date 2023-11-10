Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Veterans in Columbia celebrate birthday of Marine Corps

Veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps celebrate the 248th birthday of the Marines in Columbia...
Veterans of the U.S. Marine Corps celebrate the 248th birthday of the Marines in Columbia Thursday.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans of the United States Marine Corps gathered in Columbia Thursday morning for a special, early celebration of the 248th birthday of the Marines.

The Marine Corps League and the “Cup of Joe Club” hosted a party at Seeds Cafe.

“When you were young and you wanted all your friends to come over for your birthday party, well the Marines are the same way,” said Mark Retcho, Marine Corps League member. “We want to get together.

“We don’t see each other all the time, but when we get together, you can hear the chatter in the background. Man, everybody’s talking.”

The event featured readings of speeches from past and current Marine Corps leaders.

Birthday cake also was served.

The Marine Corps was founded on Nov. 10, 1775.

“It’s always a great day for us,” said Duane “Dutch” Van Fleet, a retired lieutenant colonel with the U.S. Marines. “We get together up here at the church and have a small ceremony and even if we were in the field, we’d stop for a couple of minutes and share a cracker and that type of thing.

“The Marine Corps birthday is where we celebrate our prominence as a military organization.”

Veterans also will celebrate the birthday of the Marines with an annual ball, which will be held Saturday, Nov. 18, at St. Thomas Church in Hattiesburg.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
-
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Michael Clark and Karrie Leggett-Brown took to our Facebook page and YouTube channel live, as...
DECISION 2023: No runoffs for local General Election races

Latest News

Cadets from USM Air Force ROTC Detachment 432 are conducting a 24-hour vigil at Hattiesburg's...
Air Force ROTC cadets conduct 24-hour vigil at Hattiesburg’s Veterans Memorial Park
Home Goods hosts grand opening in Hattiesburg
Home Goods hosts grand opening in Hattiesburg
Home Goods hosts grand opening in Hattiesburg
Home Goods grand opeing
The annual Purvis Street Festival benefits several local non-profits and drives business to the...
WATCH: Purvis Street Festival returns this Saturday