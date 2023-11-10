Spotty showers possible this weekend with a better chance of rain next Tuesday

Good evening, everyone. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening with a few light showers possible. Temperatures fall into the low 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy all day long with a few showers possible in the morning. Highs will struggle to reach 60°.

Sunday will be cloudy once again with a a few stray showers possible. Highs will top out into the mid 60s.

Monday will be cloudy but rain chance will increase during the evening and overnight hours as an area of low pressure moves into Mississippi.

Tuesday will have the best chance of rain as that low pressure slowly momovesve through the Pine Belt. Highs will be in the low 60s.

