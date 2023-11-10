Rain in forecast, but will it be enough to lift burn bans in Pine Belt?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The weather forecast calls for at least a 40 percent chance of rain through Wednesday, with the likelihood of precipitation on half of those six days coming with at least a 70 percent prediction.

But will the next few days bring enough saturation to the counties of a parched Pine Belt to lift the burn bans that have been in place since August?

The answer to that question remains to be seen, but residents should not just assume because of consecutive days featuring rain, that it’s safe to go outside and build a blaze.

State and local officials, like county fire coordinators and Mississippi Forestry Commission administrators, will make the calls to lift the bans.

As of Friday, 70 of Mississippi’s 82 counties were under a burn ban, meaning that anything with an open flame that produces an ember is not allowed.

Many counties, especially those in north and central Mississippi, were looking at November or December for the bans to be lifted.

But in south Mississippi, including the Pine Belt, the bans are in effect “until further notice.”

Counties under the indeterminate bans include;

Covington County

Forrest County

George County

Greene County

Jasper County

Jefferson Davis County

Jones County

Lamar County

Marion County

Pearl River County

Perry County

Smith County

Stone County

Wayne County.

