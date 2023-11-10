Rain finally returns tomorrow!

Good evening, everyone. Skies will be cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the mid 60s.

A front will move through tomorrow, giving us a good chance for scattered showers throughout the day. This could impact some Friday Night Football Games. Highs will top out into the mid 70s. Rainfall totals will be between 1/2 to 1-1/2 inches.

This weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s Scattered showers will be possible for your Saturday and Sunday.

We could see another batch of rain move into the area late Monday Night into Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.