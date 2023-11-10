Win Stuff
PRCC tech services director speaks at annual Veterans Day Program in Hattiesburg

Kevin Lomax speaks to students at PRCC in Hattiesburg during an annual Veterans Day program.
Kevin Lomax speaks to students at PRCC in Hattiesburg during an annual Veterans Day program.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A decorated combat veteran, who is also director of technical services at Pearl River Community College, shared his story of military service and sacrifice with PRCC students Thursday.

Kevin Lomax was featured speaker for an annual Veterans Day program on the Forrest County campus of PRCC.

Lomax served in the United States Army for 20 years and was awarded both the Purple Heart and the Bronze Star for service in Iraq.

“I just kind of wanted to get to (students) to just thank a veteran,” Lomax said. “That’s the biggest piece. Thank a veteran and listen to them. Let them. Hear their story.

“That’s what we love to do, tell our story.”

The program was presented by PRCC’s student government association.

“As a granddaughter of a veteran and I have many friends who are actually active-duty in the Army, I know exactly how important it is to be there for our veterans, past, present and future,” said Mackenzie Brownlee Student Government Association president of PRCC’s Forrest County campus of PRCC. “I think Mr. Lomax did a great job at explaining how important it is to just make (veterans) feel appreciated.”

