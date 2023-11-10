Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Northeast Jones Fire District earns better insurance classification

Insurance rates may be coming down on property in the Northeast Jones Fire Protection District.
Insurance rates may be coming down on property in the Northeast Jones Fire Protection District.(Jones County Fire Council)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:37 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

From the Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Northeast Jones Fire Protection District now has a better insurance classification from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

The protection district moved from Eighth Class to Seventh Class, with the lower number designating better protection on the 10-rung scale.

Property insurance rates in the district should drop with the better rating, saving district residents money.

The Northeast Jones Fire District includes communities near Sandersville, Rustin, Myrick/Mill Creek, Glade and Powers.

The new ranking went into affect on Oct. 19.

“I want to thank the Northeast Jones Fire Protection District for (its) hard work and dedication to working towards this improvement for the citizens of Jones County,” Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said. “I also (want to thank) the Jones County Board of Supervisors for their financial support in securing funding for new fire engines.”

Firefighters worked with the Mississippi State Rating Bureau in order to get the upgraded classification.

Fire departments had to meet certain stringent requirements, including areas like training, recordkeeping, equipment and operating under up-to-date guidelines.

Most recently, fire departments demonstrated a continuous water supply through a water-shuttle exercise, which was completed for the Rating Bureau.

“As president of the (Jones County) Fire Council I would like to commend the men and women of the Northeast Jones Fire District for their hard work and dedication that made this achievement possible for the citizens of Jones County,” Gordon Pitts said. “My belief is there is not a better group of people to serve alongside than the volunteers of the Jones County fire service.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage from the Regions in Bassfield captured this image of a person who...
Attempted robbery at Bassfield bank under investigation
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare
-
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.

Latest News

Columbia group wishes Marine Corps an early Happy Birthday.
Columbia group wishes Marine Corps an early Happy Birthday
Oak Grove wrestling team make debut Thursday night.
Oak Grove High wrestling team makes its debut Thursday night
Oak Grove wrestling team make debut Thursday night.
Oak Grove High School debuts wrestling team
Southern Miss @ Louisiana Highlights
Southern Miss @ Louisiana Highlights