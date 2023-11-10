Northeast Jones Fire District earns better insurance classification

From the Jones County Fire Council Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Northeast Jones Fire Protection District now has a better insurance classification from the Mississippi State Rating Bureau.

The protection district moved from Eighth Class to Seventh Class, with the lower number designating better protection on the 10-rung scale.

Property insurance rates in the district should drop with the better rating, saving district residents money.

The Northeast Jones Fire District includes communities near Sandersville, Rustin, Myrick/Mill Creek, Glade and Powers.

The new ranking went into affect on Oct. 19.

“I want to thank the Northeast Jones Fire Protection District for (its) hard work and dedication to working towards this improvement for the citizens of Jones County,” Jones County Fire Coordinator Kyle Brooks said. “I also (want to thank) the Jones County Board of Supervisors for their financial support in securing funding for new fire engines.”

Firefighters worked with the Mississippi State Rating Bureau in order to get the upgraded classification.

Fire departments had to meet certain stringent requirements, including areas like training, recordkeeping, equipment and operating under up-to-date guidelines.

Most recently, fire departments demonstrated a continuous water supply through a water-shuttle exercise, which was completed for the Rating Bureau.

“As president of the (Jones County) Fire Council I would like to commend the men and women of the Northeast Jones Fire District for their hard work and dedication that made this achievement possible for the citizens of Jones County,” Gordon Pitts said. “My belief is there is not a better group of people to serve alongside than the volunteers of the Jones County fire service.”

