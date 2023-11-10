Win Stuff
Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition set for Saturday

Five women will compete for the title of Miss USM Saturday night.
Five women will compete for the title of Miss USM Saturday night.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
From the University of Southern Mississippi University Communications

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A new Miss USM will be crowned Saturday night.

The University of Southern Mississippi’s Student Government Association is hosting the Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Mannoni Performing Arts Center.

Admission is free and the event is open to the community.

The Miss USM competition is affiliated with the Miss America Organization, and serves as a direct feeder into the Miss Mississippi competition held each June in Vicksburg.

Five USM students will be vying for the title of Miss USM 2024, including:

  • Kat Adcox; a junior media entertainment major from Poplarville
  • Peyton Cocroft, a freshman chemistry/biochemistry major from Sumrall
  • Madison Delancey, a senior elementary education major from Union
  • Paige McNeil, a freshman biological sciences/biomedical sciences major from Bay Springs
  • Annalee Toler, a sophomore nursing major from Liberty

For more information about the Miss University of Southern Mississippi Scholarship Competition, contact Carl Thomas at carl.a.thomas@usm.edu.

