MHP: Crash involving semi-truck closes part of MS-590

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a semi-truck crash Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post by MHP Troop J, troopers are on the crash scene on MS Highway 590 and Crosby Road in Jones County.

No injuries have been reported.

According to the Jones County EMA Paul Sheffield, a truck rolled over a little before 8 a.m. and was still an active scene around 11:30 a.m.

Agencies that are assisting include: South Jones and South West volunteer fire departments, The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality, MHP and Jones County Emergency Operations.

MHP said the roadway will be closed for an extended time.

This story will be updated when more info is provided.

