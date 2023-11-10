Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Man reunited with daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a car crash during move

A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada. (Source: KJRH, STOCKWELL FAMILY, CNN)
By Erin Christy, KJRH via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (KJRH) – A man grieving in Oklahoma was reunited with his daughter’s dog weeks after she died in a crash in Canada.

Gary Stockwell and his daughter, Macy Stockwell, lived in Alaska and decided to move to Oklahoma in September.

During the move, Macy was involved in a rollover crash on Oct. 1.

“At 10:00 that night, I talked to her, and she was getting ready to stop,” Gary explained. “So, I went to bed. At 1:30 a.m. The Tulsa Police Department knocked on my door to inform me that my daughter had died.”

She and the family’s dog were ejected from the vehicle. Macy died there and the dog was lost in the woods.

Total strangers stepped in to help track down Mina, the missing dog.

After nine days of searching, Mina was finally found, but they ran into problems getting her across the border.

A couple from Tulsa said they would take Mina on the long road trip home.

“She contacted me and said, “Don’t worry about it. I’ll bring your dog home,’” Gary said, adding it was overwhelming how much time and care people put into helping him. “My gratitude is overwhelming for them.”

Copyright 2023 KJRH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance footage from the Regions in Bassfield captured this image of a person who...
Attempted robbery at Bassfield bank under investigation
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
‘Oh, Lord. Jesus, no’: Caretaker of inmate’s son heartbroken after baby in CPS custody
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
5-month-old baby found unresponsive at Mississippi daycare
-
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.

Latest News

Columbia group wishes Marine Corps an early Happy Birthday.
Columbia group wishes Marine Corps an early Happy Birthday
Oak Grove wrestling team make debut Thursday night.
Oak Grove High wrestling team makes its debut Thursday night
Smoke rises from an explosion following an Israeli strike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from...
Palestinians stream out of combat zone in north Gaza as Israel opens window for safe passage
The ruling is a blow to efforts by GOP leaders in Harris County to overturn November 2022...
Texas judge rules against GOP lawsuit seeking to toss 2022 election result in Houston area