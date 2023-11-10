Win Stuff
JCSD: Man arrested after high-speed pursuit Thursday night

Desmon Brown-Keyes, 23, of Laurel.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies were involved in a high-speed pursuit Thursday night.

JCSD said the pursuit began on Interstate 59 with speeds reaching 100 mph. The driver was said to be driving a vehicle reported stolen out of Hattiesburg.

The sheriff’s department said the driver exited I-59 in Laurel where Laurel Police Department units also joined the chase. the vehicle was brought to a stop on Short 3rd Avenue in Laurel after transiting several city streets.

The sheriff’s department said the driver, 23-year-old Desmond Brown-Keyes Jr., of Laurel, was arrested by JCSD deputies and booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility pending his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court.

According to online jail records from the Jones County Sheriff’s Department website, Brown-Keyes has been charged with failure to yield to an emergency vehicle, possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with no driver’s license, no insurance and no license tag and littering.

Brown-Keyes was also given a $5,000 bond, according to the sheriff’s department website.

The Hattiesburg Police Department is investigating the theft of the vehicle.

