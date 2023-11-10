HPD hosts annual Southeast SWAT competition

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department hosted the annual Southeast SWAT Competition Thursday.

Teams competing included those from Hattiesburg, Petal, and Picayune police departments, Mississippi Highway Patrol and Lamar and Forrest County sheriff departments.

Seven teams competed in six events to test their strengths as first responders.

“They measure marksmanship, of course, teamwork, physical ability,” said HPD Capt. James Clinton of the Special Operations Divison. “All teams are showing a lot of heart and putting forth a lot of hard work,”

Some of the challenges were pushing a car, carrying light poles and shooting target practice.

Organizers say the competition helps first responders train for real-life calls they may face in the future.

Clinton said unit members needed to prepared for anyone at any time and any place.

“It could be any time, day or night, and you need to be on top of your game at all times and in a state of readiness,” Clinton said. “This really helps with that.”

Responders are constantly going through training, and Tyler McCann said its something that has to be done for him to be able to do his job.

“I love my job a lot,” McCann said. “It’s very fun, very rewarding. We gotta stay physically fit and help the community when we can.

“It’s nice to have that feeling of people looking up to you and needing you.”

The top three finishers, included:

Hattiesburg Police Department/Cobra Team - First place

Picayune Police Department - Second place

Hattiesburg Police Department/Viper - Third place.

