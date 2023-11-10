Game Of The Week: Lumberton @ Taylorsville

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - When you mention small town football powers, Taylorsville High School & Lumberton High School have always had seats at the table.

The two squads are set to clash this Friday in round two of the class 1A playoffs.

Friday’s game is like each program looking in a mirror.

“Taylorsville & Lumberton are kind of like mirror images of each other so to speak.” Lumberton coach Jonathan Ladner explained.

“Two small towns that love football, love their programs, and have great tradition.”

Last season, the two schools squared off as region foes. The Tartars outplayed the Panthers scoring 60 points, but head coach Seth McDonald is well aware that this years Lumberton squad has a new attitude.

“They’re a much improved team and have athletes all over the field.” McDonald said.

Taylorsville has had to over come hurdles of their own this season. The Tartars started 1-5 on the year, but have since battled back toa 6-5 record as they live in the playoff race.

“I’m very pleased with the way that we’ve come along late.” Said McDonald.

“We were battle tested early. We had the toughest non-district schedule in the state of Mississippi I’d say”

“Our guys surivived the storm now, and are starting to reap the benefits of the harvest. They’re starting to put it together and it’s all about getting hot at the right time.”

7-4 Lumberton is embracing the challenge they have on the road. The Panthers have worked on every antidote for Taylorsville’s speedy offense.

“They’re embracing this great defensive mentality at Lumberton that Lumberton’s always had.” said Ladner

“In a place like this you’re always gonna be good on defense because you have aggressive kids that love to run and tackle.”

“I love this group of guys, and they’ve busted their tails to get to this point.”

