The ‘City Beautiful’ welcomes a new welcome center with historic twist

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Over the past several years, the City of Laurel has had thousands of out-of-state visitors. but leaders said they were running into a single, pressing issue.

“So, we were having issues with people needing to do a simple humamn thing, and that is use the bathroom,” Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee said. “So, the city needed a welcome center, they needed a visitor center where people could go and relieve themselves, they could go and find information about what’s going on in Laurel, where they could visit.”

This new visitor center isn’t exactly “brand new” because there exists a historical twist.

“Take one building and convert it into a museum, and so since they were going to convert it into a museum, (the city) came up with the idea ‘Well, let’s make it a visitor center also,’” Magee said.

Laurel Housing Authority Executive Director Ailrick Young, said the building has a huge historical significance.

“It’s in a public housing building that was built in 1940 and was brought back to its original luster in honor of many of the families that live in our public housing,” Young said.

Young said one apartment unit will remain inside the visitor center that guests can tour while discovering other historical facts about the city.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.