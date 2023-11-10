Bush sisters to host ‘Love Comes First’ book signing in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - “Love Comes First” to the City Beautiful!

On Saturday, Nov. 11, Laurel will host Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush - daughters of (former) President George W. Bush - for a book signing. The event is part of a national book tour for the sisters’ latest children’s book Love Comes First.

The Bush sisters said they hope "Love Comes First" helps kids realize they can change the world. (NBC News)

Hager, who also hosts the 4th hour of the TODAY Show on NBC, said she hopes the book will inspire children to be the change the world needs.

“I hope that kids will realize they are the force we need for good,” she said. “That they can be the kids at school that say, ‘Okay, let’s pull up a chair for the new kid’ or someone is feeling lonely.... Let’s realize that love is patient and kind and accepting.”

Doors will open at 10 a.m. at the Laurel Mercatile’s Scent Library. Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $20.

