Bay Springs preparing to host Jasper Wildlife Jamboree

Annual Wild Game Cookoff set for Saturday in Jasper County.
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) -The Magnolia State Bank Wild Game Cookoff will take place this Saturday in Bay Springs as part of the Jasper Wildlife Jamboree.

Throughout the day, visitors can take place in the cookoff tasting, a veterans tribute parade and an ATV show.

Winners of the cookoff could take home one of three handmade trophies shaped like a catfish, deer and turkey.

The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

The jamboree is free, through if you want to participate in the cookoff tasting, tickets are $25 each or $40 for two.

