Air Force ROTC cadets conduct 24-hour vigil at Hattiesburg’s Veterans Memorial Park

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Veterans Day is right around the corner and that means a group of University of Southern Mississippi Air Force ROTC cadets are carrying on a holiday tradition to honor our servicemen and women.

More than 30 members of Detachment 432 at USM are conducting a 24-hour vigil at Hattiesburg’s Veterans Memorial Park.

The vigil began at 11 a.m. Thursday and will wrap up at 11 a.m. Friday, just in time for the Hub City’s annual Veterans Day program.

“This is all them, they are training one another, in order to do this,” said Maj. Stephen Fogle, USM assistant professor of aerospace studies and operations officer for Air Force ROTC Detachment 432. All of the movements and whatnot that they have going on, they’ve trained each other up on that and they’ve just been passing it down from seniors to freshmen every year for it.”

Cadets are taking posts every half hour, guarding the monument, which lists the names of 173 members of the United States armed forces from Hattiesburg who died in service to the nation since World War One.

“We’ve been doing this for 31 years,” said Cadet Colonel Megan Trahan of Detachment 432. “It was originally to honor POW’s during Vietnam, but now we’re doing this to keep tradition and making sure we’re still honoring the 173 names still on the monument.”

