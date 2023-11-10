11/10 Ryan’s “Rainy!” Friday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s finally here! It has been several weeks since our last significant rainfall, leading to “exceptional” drought conditions across the area. Rain has already begun to fall today, and thankfully it isn’t going to be a deluge.

This front moving in is slow and broad, and it’s already stalling as it approaches. This is going to lead to it setting up shop overhead, in no hurry to leave the Northern Gulf/South Mississippi area. For today, that means our first afternoon south of 80 degrees this week thanks to cloud cover and rain-cooled air, and a frustratingly inconsistent rainy day. I don’t expect any significant rainfall on any given day, but we’re going to see light showers and drizzle linger long enough it may finally make a dent in our dry pattern. I’m especially looking at Monday night/Tuesday of next week, which seems the first time significant/heavy showers will be possible, as a low passes directly overhead. To put this in perspective, I believe we’ll see upwards of an inch of rain on average from now through Monday morning, but we may see 4+ inches in the area by Tuesday.

Throughout it all the skies remain cloudy, and temperatures remain cool. Expect them to be slightly above average in the low to mid 50s for our mornings, but afternoons will linger in the 60s until things begin to dry by the end of next week.

