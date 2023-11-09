WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.
Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov.11,, and Sunday, Nov 12, on NBC and ABC, respectively.
WDAM 7 NBC 7.1
|Saturday
|Time
|Soccer: Premier League: Bournemouth v. Newcastle
|11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
|Soccer: Premier League: Goal Zone
|1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
|NBC Sports: College Football Pregame
|2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Minnesota Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers
|2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
|Big Ten Countdown
|6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Big Ten Football: Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating
|2 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Football Night in America
|6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
|NBC Sunday Night Football: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders
|7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.
WDAM 7 ABC 7.2
|Saturday
|Time
|College Football Presented by Dayquil: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers
|11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
|College Football Presented by Tums: Miami Hurricanes at Floridav State Seminoles
|2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.,
|Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Texas Longhorns at Texas Christian University Horned Frogs
|6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
|Sunday
|Time
|SportsCenter Veterans Day Special: Presented by USAA
|11:30 a.m..-Noon
|Women’s College Basketball: University of Maryland at University of South Carolina
|Noon-2 p.m.
|Women’s College Basketball: University of Connecticut at North Carolina State University
|2 p.m.-4 p.m.
