WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

WDAM 7 lists weekend sports offerings on NBC and ABC.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov.11,, and Sunday, Nov 12, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

SaturdayTime
Soccer: Premier League: Bournemouth v. Newcastle11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Soccer: Premier League: Goal Zone1:30 p.m.-2 p.m.
NBC Sports: College Football Pregame2 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Minnesota Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers2:30 p.m.-6 p.m.
Big Ten Countdown6 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Big Ten Football: Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTime
Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Football Night in America6 p.m.-7:15 p.m.
NBC Sunday Night Football: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

SaturdayTime
College Football Presented by Dayquil: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers11 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
College Football Presented by Tums: Miami Hurricanes at Floridav State Seminoles2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.,
Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Texas Longhorns at Texas Christian University Horned Frogs6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
SundayTime
SportsCenter Veterans Day Special: Presented by USAA11:30 a.m..-Noon
Women’s College Basketball: University of Maryland at University of South CarolinaNoon-2 p.m.
Women’s College Basketball: University of Connecticut at North Carolina State University2 p.m.-4 p.m.

