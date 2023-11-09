WDAM 7 weekend sports offerings on ABC, NBC

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 is bringing another list of weekend sports programming on NBC and ABC.

Below is a list of WDAM 7 sports programming coming this weekend on Saturday, Nov.11,, and Sunday, Nov 12, on NBC and ABC, respectively.

WDAM 7 NBC 7.1

Saturday Time Soccer: Premier League: Bournemouth v. Newcastle 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Soccer: Premier League: Goal Zone 1:30 p.m.-2 p.m. NBC Sports: College Football Pregame 2 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Minnesota Gophers at Purdue Boilermakers 2:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Big Ten Countdown 6 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Big Ten Football: Michigan State Spartans at Ohio State Buckeyes 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday Time Figure Skating: ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Football Night in America 6 p.m.-7:15 p.m. NBC Sunday Night Football: New York Jets at Las Vegas Raiders 7:15 p.m.-10:30 p.m.

WDAM 7 ABC 7.2

Saturday Time College Football Presented by Dayquil: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Clemson Tigers 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. College Football Presented by Tums: Miami Hurricanes at Floridav State Seminoles 2:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday Night Football Presented by Capital One: Texas Longhorns at Texas Christian University Horned Frogs 6:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Sunday Time SportsCenter Veterans Day Special: Presented by USAA 11:30 a.m..-Noon Women’s College Basketball: University of Maryland at University of South Carolina Noon-2 p.m. Women’s College Basketball: University of Connecticut at North Carolina State University 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

