Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Veteran who helps other veterans receives award from Hattiesburg’s AAMHM

T. J. Gordon (left) receives a plaque during a Veterans Day open house at the African-American...
T. J. Gordon (left) receives a plaque during a Veterans Day open house at the African-American Military History Museum Wednesday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg veteran who helped other veterans for decades was honored Wednesday at the African-American Military History Museum.

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class T.J. Gordon received a plaque and other special honors during an annual Veterans Day open house.

Gordon retired from the Army 30 years ago and has spent three decades helping other veterans get the VA benefits and other benefits they deserve.

Gordon is also a member of the Board of Directors of the African-American Military History Museum.

“It’s a great feeling from your former veterans and everybody,” said Gordon. “I love these guys to death and so, I feel great about that recognition today.”

“We just felt like it was appropriate to recognize him today because so many times, we have veterans come in looking for him, to thank him for assisting them with receiving benefits,” said Latoya Norman, directof of Museums for the Sixth Street Museum District.

The African-American Military History Museum will also host a Veterans Day Cocktail Social Saturday night, from 7-10 p.m.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
The Mississippi Highway Patrol is also responding to the accident.
1 dead in 18-wheeler vs. SUV collision on US-49 in Covington Co.
Deondrick Duane Hardy faces one count of murder in the death of Johnny Anderson.
$1M bond set for suspect in Jasper Co. Monday night shooting
The Jasper County Sheriff's Department is still investigating the incident.
Investigation underway in Jasper Co.
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 11/7
More warm sunshine for Your Wednesday.

Latest News

-
Unofficial Forrest Co. electees speak out
Workers process affidavit ballots Wednesday outside the Hinds County Circuit Clerk's Office.
‘Never happens again’: Hinds Co. officials looking into Tuesday’s election mishaps
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
A local attorney of a man who was arrested in connection to a deadly Forrest Co. shooting...
FCSO releases man charged in fatal shooting