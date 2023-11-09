Veteran who helps other veterans receives award from Hattiesburg’s AAMHM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg veteran who helped other veterans for decades was honored Wednesday at the African-American Military History Museum.

Retired U.S. Army Sergeant First Class T.J. Gordon received a plaque and other special honors during an annual Veterans Day open house.

Gordon retired from the Army 30 years ago and has spent three decades helping other veterans get the VA benefits and other benefits they deserve.

Gordon is also a member of the Board of Directors of the African-American Military History Museum.

“It’s a great feeling from your former veterans and everybody,” said Gordon. “I love these guys to death and so, I feel great about that recognition today.”

“We just felt like it was appropriate to recognize him today because so many times, we have veterans come in looking for him, to thank him for assisting them with receiving benefits,” said Latoya Norman, directof of Museums for the Sixth Street Museum District.

The African-American Military History Museum will also host a Veterans Day Cocktail Social Saturday night, from 7-10 p.m.

