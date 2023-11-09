Update on Aldi construction in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Construction for the new Aldi grocery store is coming along.

On Thursday, the Aldi sign was fully up at the construction site.

-

The low-cost food market is going up on U.S. Highway 98 between Walmart and Lakewood Drive.

In a statement, Aldi said the opening is now set for December - although there’s still no official date.

At this time, there are 10 Aldi stores in Mississippi.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.