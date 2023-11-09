Win Stuff
Tracy Chapman wins CMA Song of the Year for ‘Fast Car’ 30 years after its release

Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock...
Folk singer Tracy Chapman sings at Wembley Stadium, London, at the opening of a global rock tour for human rights by Amnesty International, Sept. 2, 1988.(AP Photo/John Redman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE (CNN) – “Fast Car” just never runs out of gas.

Tracy Chapman continues to make history with her 1988 hit of that name.

“Fast Car” won Song of the Year at Wednesday’s Country Music Awards, thanks to a bump by this year’s cover version by Luke Combs.

Chapman received the award as the songwriter.

Chapman was not at the award show but sent a message as an acceptance speech:

“I’m sorry I couldn’t join you all tonight. It’s truly an honor for my song to be newly recognized after 35 years of its debut. Wow. Thank you to the CMA’S and a special thanks to Luke and all of the fans of ‘Fast Car.’”

“Fast Car” was the first single off Chapman’s self-titled debut album. It earned her a Grammy in 1989 for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. It also earned her Record of the Year and Song of the Year nominations.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

