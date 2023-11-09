Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

MHSAA, MAC announces 2023 Mr. Football selections

Velma Jackson’s Gavin Griffin, and Sebatopol’s Adarius McDougle win 1A and 2A, respectively
Gavin Griffin stands in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in Velma Jackson's game against...
Gavin Griffin stands in the end zone after scoring a touchdown in Velma Jackson's game against Noxapater(WLBT)
By Patrick Johnstone
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association, along with the Mississippi Association of Coaches, announced the selections of the 2023 Mr. Football awards across all seven classifications on Thursday.

The winners were selected by a committee of coaches and members of the media across the state. This is the second year the award has been given.

The list of winners are below:

1A: Gavin Griffin - Velma Jackson

2A: Adarius McDougle - Sebastopol

3A: Chase Richardson - Winona

4A: William Echoles - Houston

5A: Kahnen Daniels - West Point

6A: Jamonta Waller - Picayune

7A: Trey Petty - Starkville

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
-
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
Michael Clark and Karrie Leggett-Brown took to our Facebook page and YouTube channel live, as...
DECISION 2023: No runoffs for local General Election races

Latest News

Heidelberg Oilers
Bay Springs hosts Heidelberg in Jasper County postseason rumble
Heidelberg Oilers
Bay Springs hosts Heidelberg in Jasper County postseason rumble
Cole Richardson, Southern Miss
Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships
Cole Richardson, Southern Miss
Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships