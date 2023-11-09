MHSAA, MAC announces 2023 Mr. Football selections

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association, along with the Mississippi Association of Coaches, announced the selections of the 2023 Mr. Football awards across all seven classifications on Thursday.

The winners were selected by a committee of coaches and members of the media across the state. This is the second year the award has been given.

The list of winners are below:

1A: Gavin Griffin - Velma Jackson

2A: Adarius McDougle - Sebastopol

3A: Chase Richardson - Winona

4A: William Echoles - Houston

5A: Kahnen Daniels - West Point

6A: Jamonta Waller - Picayune

7A: Trey Petty - Starkville

