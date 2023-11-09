MHSAA, MAC announces 2023 Mr. Football selections
Velma Jackson’s Gavin Griffin, and Sebatopol’s Adarius McDougle win 1A and 2A, respectively
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi High School Activities Association, along with the Mississippi Association of Coaches, announced the selections of the 2023 Mr. Football awards across all seven classifications on Thursday.
The winners were selected by a committee of coaches and members of the media across the state. This is the second year the award has been given.
The list of winners are below:
1A: Gavin Griffin - Velma Jackson
2A: Adarius McDougle - Sebastopol
3A: Chase Richardson - Winona
4A: William Echoles - Houston
5A: Kahnen Daniels - West Point
6A: Jamonta Waller - Picayune
7A: Trey Petty - Starkville
