Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - High school baseball players around the country – and in the Pine Belt – signed scholarships this past week.

Many local players decided to stay close to home including South Jones pitcher Cole Richardson. The 6-foot-5 right-hander inked with Southern Miss on Wednesday.

“It’s a winning program, period,” Richardson said. “They’ve shown that they can win 40-plus wins a season, for almost a decade. Just blessed to be able to be a part of that. Just really excited to be with coach [Christian Ostrander] and I know what he can do. Just ready to go, ready to work.”

Here’s a look at some of the other local players who signed baseball scholarships:

Cole Richardson (South Jones RHP) signs with Southern Miss

Coy Clements (Oak Grove catcher) signs with Southern Miss

Kane Welborn (Stringer catcher) signs with Copiah-Lincoln

David Walls (Hattiesburg LHP) signs with Mississippi Gulf Coast

T.K. Davis (Hattiesburg RHP) signs with Southwest Mississippi

Jaxon Rayborn (West Jones RHP) signs with Copiah-Lincoln

Carter Leggett (West Jones RHP) signs with Copiah-Lincoln

Jackson White (Wayne Academy OF) signs with PRCC

Camden Clark (West Jones C/RHP) signs with PRCC

Chase Billiot (South Jones OF) signs with Jones College

Kemper Williams (Wayne Academy INF) signs with East Central

Davin Lowery (Wayne Academy RHP) signs with East Central

Walker Hall (Wayne Academy RHP) signs with Meridian

