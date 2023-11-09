Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - High school baseball players around the country – and in the Pine Belt – signed scholarships this past week.
Many local players decided to stay close to home including South Jones pitcher Cole Richardson. The 6-foot-5 right-hander inked with Southern Miss on Wednesday.
“It’s a winning program, period,” Richardson said. “They’ve shown that they can win 40-plus wins a season, for almost a decade. Just blessed to be able to be a part of that. Just really excited to be with coach [Christian Ostrander] and I know what he can do. Just ready to go, ready to work.”
Here’s a look at some of the other local players who signed baseball scholarships:
- Cole Richardson (South Jones RHP) signs with Southern Miss
- Coy Clements (Oak Grove catcher) signs with Southern Miss
- Kane Welborn (Stringer catcher) signs with Copiah-Lincoln
- David Walls (Hattiesburg LHP) signs with Mississippi Gulf Coast
- T.K. Davis (Hattiesburg RHP) signs with Southwest Mississippi
- Jaxon Rayborn (West Jones RHP) signs with Copiah-Lincoln
- Carter Leggett (West Jones RHP) signs with Copiah-Lincoln
- Jackson White (Wayne Academy OF) signs with PRCC
- Camden Clark (West Jones C/RHP) signs with PRCC
- Chase Billiot (South Jones OF) signs with Jones College
- Kemper Williams (Wayne Academy INF) signs with East Central
- Davin Lowery (Wayne Academy RHP) signs with East Central
- Walker Hall (Wayne Academy RHP) signs with Meridian
