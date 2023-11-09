Win Stuff
Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships

By Taylor Curet
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:54 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - High school baseball players around the country – and in the Pine Belt – signed scholarships this past week.

Many local players decided to stay close to home including South Jones pitcher Cole Richardson. The 6-foot-5 right-hander inked with Southern Miss on Wednesday.

“It’s a winning program, period,” Richardson said. “They’ve shown that they can win 40-plus wins a season, for almost a decade. Just blessed to be able to be a part of that. Just really excited to be with coach [Christian Ostrander] and I know what he can do. Just ready to go, ready to work.”

Here’s a look at some of the other local players who signed baseball scholarships:

  • Cole Richardson (South Jones RHP) signs with Southern Miss
  • Coy Clements (Oak Grove catcher) signs with Southern Miss
  • Kane Welborn (Stringer catcher) signs with Copiah-Lincoln
  • David Walls (Hattiesburg LHP) signs with Mississippi Gulf Coast
  • T.K. Davis (Hattiesburg RHP) signs with Southwest Mississippi
  • Jaxon Rayborn (West Jones RHP) signs with Copiah-Lincoln
  • Carter Leggett (West Jones RHP) signs with Copiah-Lincoln
  • Jackson White (Wayne Academy OF) signs with PRCC
  • Camden Clark (West Jones C/RHP) signs with PRCC
  • Chase Billiot (South Jones OF) signs with Jones College
  • Kemper Williams (Wayne Academy INF) signs with East Central
  • Davin Lowery (Wayne Academy RHP) signs with East Central
  • Walker Hall (Wayne Academy RHP) signs with Meridian

