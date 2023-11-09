Win Stuff
Incident at Bassfield bank under investigation

By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BASSFIELD, Miss. (WDAM) - An incident at a bank in Bassfied is now under investigation.

Bassfield Mayor Angie Ladner said she heard there was an incident at the Regions Bank in Bassfield sometime between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Ladner said she was told nothing was taken and no one was hurt.

According to a Facebook post by the Town of Bassfield, the Regions in Bassfield will be closed the remained of the day.

The mayor said it is now being investigated by the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Office.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

