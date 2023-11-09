Home Goods hosts grand opening in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Cheers and chants could be heard after the very first customer cut the ribbon to enter Hattiesburg’s very own Home Goods store.

Dozens of people waited for the doors to open at 8 a.m.

We are told some customers started lining up an hour before opening time.

“In Memphis, we did have Home Goods, so I really did miss Home Goods, and to see Home Goods come to Hattiesburg is very exciting,” said Rhea McGee, a Hattiesburg resident. “I mean, I’ve driven to Mobile, Alabama, to a Home Goods store, so we’re really excited to be here this morning.”

After about six months of construction, what used to be Bed Bath & Beyond is now home to Homes Goods.

According to the store manager, it has granted at least 70 people in the Pine Belt a job, in addition to its management team.

Home Goods was also able to give back to the community

“So, Home Goods likes to actually become a part of the community and not just set up shop,” said Stephanie Holloman, store manager. “So, we discussed it and decided that Habitat for Humanity was a really worthy cause so we chose that as our introduction to the community.”

Home Goods awarded Habitat for Humanity a $10,000 check ahead of the first customer cutting the ribbon to enter.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.