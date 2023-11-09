Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes

The Moss Point School District is committed to the safety and well-being of our

students at all times. The Moss Point School District has been advised by law enforcement of an

investigation involving allegations of inappropriate behavior between a former School Resource

Officer and a minor. At this time, the individual involved is no longer employed by the district.

In situations such as this, the district is very limited as to what it may say. First and foremost, an

ongoing criminal investigation is taking place. Second, the Moss Point School District will cooperate

fully with law enforcement in its investigation. Third, the district has a legal obligation to adhere to

all privacy laws with respect to its students and employees. The well-being and safety of children are

top priorities of the Board of Trustees and the administration. Under no circumstances does the Moss

Point School District condone or tolerate employees engaging in criminal conduct with students.

Should information be presented to the MPSD’s administration that such inappropriate behavior may

be taking place, the district immediately investigates and handles each situation.

It would not be appropriate for the Moss Point School District to comment further at this time

because of the ongoing nature of the criminal investigation; however, we will continue to monitor

this matter and take appropriate action based on the outcome of the investigation. We are praying for

all families involved.