Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Sky Watchers Photo Contest

Former Moss Point school resource officer charged with sex crimes

Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of...
Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of sexual battery and one count of enticing a child for sexual purposes.(Jackson County Sheriff's Department)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - Wednesday, a former Moss Point school resource officer was arrested and charged with sex crimes, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff John Ledbetter says 38-year-old Isaiah Thomas Hayes is accused of three counts of sexual battery and one count of enticing a child for sexual purposes. Sheriff Ledbetter says the alleged crimes occurred from August of this year until the end of October.

Hayes was in court Thursday morning and was granted $30,000 bond on each charge.

Hayes is no longer employed by the Moss Point School District.

MPSD released the following statement to WLOX Thursday afternoon:

Click here to subscribe to WLOX News on YouTube: Keep up with South Mississippi news, sports, and local events on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

-
DECISION 2023: Mississippi’s 2023 General Election Day
-
Deceased identified from fatal crash on US-49 in Covington Co.
Both older and newer $2 bills could have significant value, depending on several factors.
Your $2 bill could be worth thousands
PSD says the search for the high school’s next head football coach will begin immediately.
Petal High School head football coach steps down
Michael Clark and Karrie Leggett-Brown took to our Facebook page and YouTube channel live, as...
DECISION 2023: No runoffs for local General Election races

Latest News

The annual Purvis Street Festival benefits several local non-profits and drives business to the...
WATCH: Purvis Street Festival returns this Saturday
Heidelberg Oilers
Bay Springs hosts Heidelberg in Jasper County postseason rumble
Heidelberg Oilers
Bay Springs hosts Heidelberg in Jasper County postseason rumble
Cole Richardson, Southern Miss
Local baseball players sign next-level scholarships