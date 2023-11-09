Win Stuff
Cloudy tomorrow, but rain chances are going up for your Friday

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 11/8
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Good evening, everyone. Skies will be partly cloudy for the rest of this evening as temperatures fall into the mid 60s. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low to mid 50s.

Areas of dense fog will be possible tomorrow morning. Clouds will move in tomorrow afternoon. Highs will top out into the low 80s.

A front will move through on Friday, giving us scattered showers for the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out into the mid 70s.

This weekend will be a little cooler with highs in the upper 60s Scattered showers will be possible for your Saturday and Sunday.

