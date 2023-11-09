Camp Shelby welcomes hundreds for Military Retiree Day

CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of retirees from the U.S. Armed Forces gathered at Camp Shelby Wednesday for an annual day in their honor.

They took part in annual Military Retiree Day activities at the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

“We’re where we are, we do a very good job with what we do, because of being mentored by these great Americans,” said Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, Mississippi’s adjutant general.

Boyles was one of many Mississippi National Guard personnel who welcomed about 250 retirees to the post.

Retirees also met with several different vendors, who provided information on various services for retired members of the military.

They also ate lunch and checked out exhibits at the museum.

“Well I usually come up to see a lot of the guys you haven’t seen in a while and find out about the new and interesting things that are going on,” said W.D. Dunning, III, a retiree from Mobile, Alabama.

“(Fellow veterans are) just like family, because you went to work with them every day, and if you spent a whole bunch of time with them, there you go,” said Chris Taylor, another retiree from Gulfport

“(I came) just to communicate with the guys I used to work with and see a lot of old friends,” said Harvey Williams, a retiree from Puckett.

“It kind of gives you a little bit more contact with the past, you get to see some people who you haven’t seen in years,” said Scott Hoeflich, a veterans from Wesson

Wednesday’s event gave retirees a chance to not only talk about the past, but also hear a lot about the future at Camp Shelby.

Participants also got an overview of current construction projects taking place.

“We have approximately $111 million of ongoing construction that is either approved, funded, or underway right now, the largest of which being a 47 million power grid hardening and micro grid installation, which increases our energy resiliency and efficiency here at Camp Shelby,” said Col. William “Lee” Henry, commander of Camp Shelby.

Construction will also soon begin on a $25 million Army Reserve equipment concentration site.

That facility should be finished in about 18 months.

The Mississippi National Guard, for the first time, also hosted a Retiree Day last May at Camp McCain in North Mississippi.

