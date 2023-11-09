Bay Springs hosts Heidelberg in Jasper County postseason rumble

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Bay Springs beat Heidelberg 30-8 all the way back in September.

Both teams have evolved over the last two months. The Bulldogs are 10-1, seemingly poised to make a run at a third straight state championship.

The Oilers have won 7 of 8 since that loss to Bay Springs, playing inspired football under first-year head coach Darryl Carter.

The Jasper County rivalry takes on greater importance on Friday at 7 p.m. with a trip to the third round of the class 2A playoffs on the line.

“It’s a big game, big game right here,” said Heidelberg freshman quarterback Chase Craft. “All the community’s coming out. I know we have a lot of doubters but with the team we’re going to prove everybody wrong.”

“They ain’t going to sit down,” said Bay Springs senior right guard John Andrews. “I know they’re going to come and play hard, for sure. Especially from last game, I know they have that bad taste in their mouth and they’re going to come and try and hit us in the mouth.”

“It’s great for Jasper County,” said Bay Springs head coach Dan Brady. “I’ve been here a long time and it’s great to see the success they’re having this year and the success that we’ve had the last couple years. I just think it’s going to be a battle, man.”

“This is the school’s rivalry,” Carter said. “And to have an opportunity like this - obviously Bay Springs won the last two state championships in 1A. They’re hungry and rolling again. Main thing, just believe in what we’re doing.”

